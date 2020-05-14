May 18, 20 and 22.

To help address increased need for food assistance, the Food Bank of Delaware will host a third round of drive-thru mobile pantries in all three counties for families struggling to afford food. Assistance is limited to one per household. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 2,500 households at each pantry.

Last month, guardsmen and volunteers distributed 279,299 pounds of consumables to 5,935 households, according to the Newark-headquartered Food Bank.

Noon May 18:

Parking lot of Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown. Service will be first come, first served.

Food recipients must stay in a vehicle. Make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out, so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. Public restrooms will not be available.

Registration: maysussexcountyfood.eventbrite.com.

Onsite registration will also be available.

11 a.m. May 20:

Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway. Enter through the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino entrance.

Register at maykentcountyfood.eventbrite.com.

11 a.m. May 22:

Glasgow High School, 1901 S. College Ave., Newark.

Register at maynewcastlecountyfood.eventbrite.com.

For more, visit fbd.org.