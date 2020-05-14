The Possum Point Players are accepting applications for directors of three shows in the 2021 season of mainstage productions.

“As Sussex County’s premier community theater, we are excited to announce three productions that will round out our 2021 season,” said director Liaison Donna de Kuyper. “I encourage anyone who is interested in directing to contact me for an application or for more information on directing for Possum Point Players.”

Applications are due by May 31; Kuyper can be reached at donnadek@comcast.net.

Directors are needed for a January production of the timeless drama “12 Angry Jurors,” an adaptation of the classic Reginald Rose play; fall mystery “A Murder Is Announced,” by mystery writer Agatha Christie; and late fall holiday musical “Holiday Inn,” adapted to the stage and based on the film by the same name and featuring a music score by Irving Berlin.

Two mainstage productions have been rescheduled from the 2020 season to the 2021 season. “Hay Fever” and “The Producers” will be staged in 2021 with directors who were selected for the 2020 season.

For more, visit possumpointplayers.org.