Delaware State Police have charged a Millsboro man with his seventh DUI offense.

The incident occurred on May 12, 2020 at approximately 6:45 p.m., when a trooper observed a white Lincoln Town Car failing to maintain its lane while traveling east on Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Lincoln then made a right turn onto Arabian Acres Road and a traffic stop was initiated. Contact was made with the driver, 55-year-old Bryan Gray, and an odor of alcohol was detected. A DUI investigation ensued and a computer inquiry revealed that Gray’s license was suspended and that he had six prior DUI arrests.

Gray was taken into custody without incident and charged with seventh-offense driving a vehice under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended and traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $31,200 cash-only bond.