16-year-old Jacob Durkee, of Millsboro, and 19-year-old Magon D. Parks-Willey, of Long Neck, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two Millsboro-area teens in connection with a residential burglary.

Around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, troopers responded to a residence in the 21000 block of Bunting Road in Georgetown for a burglary complaint. A 65-year-old homeowner advised that, sometime during the overnight hours of May 9 and 10, unknown suspect(s) had entered his residence through the garage door and removed his shed key. The suspect(s) then entered the shed and removed a green, 2019 450 Sportsman ATV.

Police developed 16-year-old Jacob Durkee, of Millsboro, and 19-year-old Magon D. Parks-Willey, of Long Neck, as suspects. Durkee was located in the woods in the 26000 block of Johnson Road, next to the stolen ATV. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree burglary, felony theft and second-degree conspiracy. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Parks-Willey was apprehended at her residence in Long Neck on May 13 without incident. She was charged with second-degree burglary, felony theft and second-degree conspiracy, and later released on her own recognizance.