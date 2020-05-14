April 30 outbuilding fire was arson

A 14-year-old male was arrested for a fire that damaged an outbuilding at Phillis Wheatley Elementary School in Bridgeville.

The fire occurred on April 30, at a maintenance building in the 40 block of Church Street. There were no reported injuries, but damages were estimated at $80,000. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal determined the fire had been intentionally started.

State Fire Marshal Deputies arrested a 14-year-old male on Wednesday, May 13, in relation to the incident. The 14-year-old was charged with second-degree arson, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespassing and criminal mischief and was released to a parent pending a hearing.

The investigation is still considered active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s Office Sussex Division at (302) 856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.