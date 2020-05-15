The Delaware Department of Transportation announced intermittent lane closures on Route 1 northbound/southbound between Bay Vista Road and Canal Road — the bridges over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal — in Rehoboth, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, May 18 to June 12, for bridge painting.

Motorists should anticipate intermittent lane closures on Route 1 northbound/southbound. Due to the Memorial Day weekend, there will be no work on May 22 and 25.

Motorists should use caution for construction staff and anticipate shifting of lanes in this area.