The Delaware Department of Transportation announced day- and nighttime intermittent lane closures at the intersection of Route 20/Zion Church Road and Bayard Road/Johnson Road near Selbyville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, May 15 through mid-July.

DelDOT’s Traffic Signal Construction Section, in conjunction with Byers Electric, will begin work for the installation of a new mast pole signal with pedestrian crossing at the intersection

Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists at the intersection. Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.