Beebe Healthcare received a $1 million gift to its COVID-19 Relief Fund from the Ma-Ran Foundation, the organization announced May 15.

“It is with great joy that I share the very good news of this gift from Ma-Ran Foundation, through the generosity of Peggy and Randall Rollins, for their contribution to help Beebe Healthcare fight the COVID-19 pandemic here in Sussex County,” said Tom Protack, president of Beebe Medical Foundation. “Their generous gift will certainly bring relief to Beebe during this time of crisis, worry and uncertainty, as we have quickly had to face many new challenges and new expenses with fighting this pandemic. I am so grateful to Peggy and Randall Rollins and their family, for their strong and loyal commitment to Beebe Healthcare. Their gift will help us save lives in our time of need.”

The Beebe Medical Foundation established the COVID-19 Relief Fund as a direct way for donors to make an impact. Funds raised are being transferred to Beebe Healthcare on a regular basis for the additional medical supplies, staffing and personal protective equipment and technology needed to fight the pandemic.

“Now more than ever, Beebe needs everyone’s support to get through this crisis,” said Randall and Peggy Robbins. “We wanted to make a gift so that Beebe can remain strong, committed and focused on taking care of patients at this crucial time.”

“It’s so wonderful to live where philanthropy and giving is such a vital part of the fabric of our community,” said Beebe Healtchare President and CEO David A. Tam. “This amazing gift from the Ma-Ran Foundation will go directly toward the purchase of our very own rapid testing technology here, among other equipment and technology to help us better serve our community. This gift will help us save lives. Beebe has incurred many additional expenses and this gift will not only help us now, but during our recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Every gift counts and every gift matters in this fight,” said Protack. The Beebe Medical Foundation has expressed gratitude to all those who have made gifts to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, donated medical supplies, purchased $25 restaurant gift cards for team members and first responders and made masks. The Beebe Medical Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, now with the Ma-Ran Foundation gift, totals $1,900,000.”

For more visit beebehealthcare.org.