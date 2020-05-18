As Delmarva begins to slowly reopen and hospitals anticipate the return of elective surgeries, Blood Bank of Delmarva is issuing an urgent call for healthy blood donors.

The need for red blood cells has rebounded to pre-COVID-19 levels, but the blood supply is dangerously low.

In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Right now, reserves are far below that minimum. For instance, O positive red blood cells are at a 2.8-day inventory level.

Before COVID-19, mobile blood drives hosted by schools, organizations and businesses made up around 40% of the region’s incoming blood supply, but all drives had to be cancelled during the past several months. BBD will begin holding a limited number of mobile blood drives each week, but they are far from the 50 drives per month that would be required to meet the growing need at area hospitals. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at any one of these mobile drives or one of BBD’s three donor centers in Delaware and Maryland, but walk-ins will be allowed when space permits.

“The blood supply is a critical part of our healthcare system,” said BBD President and CEO Christopher Hillyer. “It is imperative for healthy individuals to come in and donate blood so that it’s available to those in need. At this unprecedented time, this is one thing you can do to help someone who desperately needs it. We have extended hours at our donor centers and we’re encouraging donors to schedule an appointment to visit one of these controlled, safe environments.”

Donating blood is safe and only takes one hour. BBD is taking extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. BBD staff are also practicing health self-assessments prior to presenting at work. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions is available at bit.ly/3cGTYi4.

The Food and Drug Administration recently revised several guidelines regarding donor eligibility, including shortening the deferral period for men who have sex with men from 12 months to three. BBD expects to welcome these newly eligible donors at the beginning of June. More information is available here.

To schedule an appointment, call 888-825-6638 or visit delmarvablood.org.