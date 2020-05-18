35-year-old Edwin Banks arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Friday, May 15, when a trooper observed a silver Kia Rio failing to stop at a stop sign at School and Concord Roads in Seaford. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 35-year-old Edwin Banks. According to police, he was holding a vile of pills and attempting to conceal them. An odor of marijuana was also detected. A search led to the discovery of 56 ecstasy pills and about three grams of marijuana.

Banks was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, driving while suspended, driving under the influence of illicit or recreational drugs, possession of marijuana and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was later released on $11,575 unsecured bond.