The Sussex County Democratic Party will host Dem-A-Thon.com, a livestreamed fundraising event, beginning at 4:30 p.m. May 30.

Individuals and watch parties will be able to follow this free event using smartphones, PCs and tablets. Hosted by Sussex County Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Hovington, the Dem-A-Thon will feature Democratic elected public officials, the leadership of the Sussex County Democratic Party, entertainment and items for auction. Sussex countians appearing on the show will include Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long; Speaker of the House Pete Schwarzkopf; State Treasurer Colleen Davis; and State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness; along with expected guests Gov. John Carney, Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. Some surprise guests will prior to the event.

“Every year at this time, the Sussex County Democratic party holds its Spring Dinner,” said Hovington. “It is not only a fundraiser for the county party but an opportunity for Democrats across the state to personally engage and celebrate our shared values. But the pandemic has required that we change and adapt. We take this measure very seriously, to protect ourselves and others during this outbreak. By moving to this virtual event, we are still connecting and moving forward. The theme of the Dem-A-Thon is ‘Calling all Democrats in Sussex’ to continue to help us build and support our party.”

Individuals are encouraged to contribute prior to the event by visiting dem-a-thon.com or sussexcountydems.com and clicking the “Donate Here” button at the top of the homepage. In addition, 5% of the profits will go to Sussex countians with COVID-19.

For more, email jehovahrohi@aol.com.