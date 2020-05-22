Sens. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, led 41 of their Senate colleagues in sending a letter May 22 to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, asking them to include support for independent live music venues in any upcoming coronavirus relief legislation.

“Live event venues were among the first to close as COVID-19 spread across the country, and they are likely to be among the last to reopen,” wrote the senators. “Concerts and live events may not be possible until a vaccine is readily available to the public, which could be many months away, if not longer.”

“Without assistance targeted to their unique situation, venues, artists and our local communities face an unprecedented crisis,” continued the senators. “We support providing government funding, tax relief measures and assistance to manage mortgage, rent and other debt burdens for mom and pop venues across the country.”

“We can provide a vital lifeline for these iconic venues that are so central to the social, cultural, and economic fabric of so many of our communities,” continued the senators. “This industry is not going to make it without our help.”

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/2A3SKi9.