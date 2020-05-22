Bentley's owner died

Bentley’s whole world came crashing down on him the day his owner died. For eight years, he’d never known any other life.

When he was brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, it was discovered he had a large mass on his side. Once removed, it proved benign. Bentley was given a clean bill of health and is ready for adoption.

This friendly, sociable fellow enjoys long walks and snuggling in the sunshine. Bentley dreams of finding a forever home where he can recover and be part of a loving family. Meet him at the BVSPCA New Castle Campus.