Grant funding through the Department of Homeland Security Office of Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention has been made available to state, local and tribal governments, as well as nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status and institutions of higher learning, with applications due at 5 p.m. June 5.

The fiscal 2020 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program Notice of Funding Opportunity guidance was released to eligible applicants to fund projects that address terrorism prevention. Eligible applicants must apply to the Delaware Emergency Management Agency by 5 p.m. June 5 to be considered for funding.

DEMA’s approach to the prevention of targeted violence and terrorism centers on the establishment and expansion of locally-based prevention capabilities. Allowable projects should focus on terrorism prevention-related activities that address planning, training, organization, exercises or domestic travel initiatives. Projects will be divided into three funding tracks to address local prevention, replication and innovation. Applications must address the need, design, sustainability and implementation of all proposals.

Interested applicants must contact DEMA to receive further instructions, application template, and other supporting documentation. Additionally, a Data Universal Number System number is needed for application. Qualified applications will be forwarded to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security by June 17, and grant administrators at the Office of Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention will make the final determination of eligibility and award.

For submission requirements, application templates, further instructions and questions, email plan.dema@delaware.gov or call 659-2231.