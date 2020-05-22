May 23 event to include Beebe, Bayhealth and Nanticoke

Aviators will conduct a flyover of Sussex County hospitals on Saturday, May 23.

The Delaware Aviation Museum, owner of the B-25 Mitchell bomber “Panchito,” Rickards Auto Body and Restoration, owner of of the P-51 Mustang “Rosalie,” and Chorman Aerial Spraying will honor healthcare workers and first responders starting at 11 a.m.

The B25 Mitchell Bomber, P51 Mustang and C45 will take off from Delaware Coastal Airport at 11 a.m. Five to ten minutes later, four smaller planes will take off, cover the western route and return to the airport to refuel. They'll take off again around 1 p.m.

The route is as follows:

Take off from Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown Greenwood Fire Department Woodbridge High School Bridgeville Fire Department Seaford High School Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, Seaford Laurel High School Delmar High School Beebe Medical Center, Millville Indian River High School, Dagsboro Selbyville Fire Department Fenwick Island Lighthouse Dewey Beach Beebe Healthcare, Rehoboth Beach Cape Henlopen High School, Lewes Beebe Medical Center, Lewes Fort Miles, Lewes Beebe Healthcare, Milton Milton Fire Department Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford Milford High School Former Milford Memorial Hospital Ellendale Fire Department Beebe Healthcare, Georgetown Sussex Technical High School, Georgetown Sussex Central High School, Georgetown

Donations are tax deductible and are being accepted to cover the costs of the aircrafts. Any amount received that exceeds the costs of the aircrafts will be used for gift cards to distribute to healthcare workers and first responders. Donations can be made at delawareaviationmuseum.org.

Rain dates are Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25.