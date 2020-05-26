32-year-old Adam Fonseca, of Milton, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton man after he allegedly threatened his neighbors with a firearm.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, May 25, when troopers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Lake Drive, in the Lazy Lake community in Milton, for a report of a subject walking around with a firearm. A 49-year-old male resident who advised that he and his 22-year-old son were standing outside in their backyard when they were confronted by a man who pointed what appeared to be a shotgun or long gun rifle at them. The suspect, 32-year-old Adam Fonseca, appeared intoxicated and the victims could not understand what he was saying. The victims did not know Fonseca, but knew that he lived a few houses down. The victims were not injured.

Troopers went to Fonseca’s residence, where they made contact with him and detected an odor of alcohol. According to police, Fonseca had walked down the road with his Beretta .22 Caliber rifle. He was taken into custody without incident.

Fonesca was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated menacing, possession of a firearm while under the influence and disorderly conduct. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $25,010 secured bond.