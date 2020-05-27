55-year-old David A. Tyler, of Milford, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Milford man on multiple charges following a domestic incident.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Pritchett Road, in Milford, for a report of a domestic incident involving a weapon. A 51-year-old female victim advised that her boyfriend, 55-year-old David A. Tyler, had being drinking heavily when they began to argue. Their two sons, ages 31 and 10, were present when Tyler allegedly obtained his .22 rifle from his gun cabinet and began loading it. According to police, he pointed the rifle at the victim and threatened to kill her and their 31-year-old son. The victims left the residence but Tyler followed and fired several rounds into the air, in close proximity to the victims. No one was injured.

Troopers made contact with Tyler at the residence, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated menacing, first-degree reckless endangering, two counts of terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a firearm while under the influence. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $28,000 secured bond.