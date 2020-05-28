Details not yet firm

The Indian River School District has decided to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

Gov. John Carney announced May 26 that outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people will be permitted, with restrictions, beginning June 1. Organizers of larger gatherings may submit a request for a waiver.

After the governor’s announcement, Indian River School District Superintendent Mark Steele met with Department of Education Secretary Dr. Susan Bunting and the principals of Sussex Central and Indian River High Schools. Previous plans to hold drive-thru diploma ceremonies were scrapped.

Indian River will now hold outdoor graduation ceremonies and possibly multiple ceremonies at both high schools.

In order to follow the Division of Public Health guidelines for gatherings of over 250 people, the number of people that can sit in the bleachers at six feet apart must be calculated for each school. No one will be allowed to stand along the perimeter of the field. Everyone will be required to wear masks.

The district will make more information available as soon as possible.