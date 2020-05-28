Learn about Delaware's spunkiest shorebird. Webinar 3 p.m. Friday via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Spring migration is underway, and that means two species are meeting up all along the Atlantic Flyway—Red Knots and Horseshoe Crabs.

Thousands of these ancient crabs come ashore every May to spawn, and shorebirds like Red Knots rely on horseshoe crab eggs to fuel their 9,000-mile-journey from the tip of South America to Arctic Canada. Both species are in peril.



Join Audubon this Friday, May 29 at 3 pm to learn more about what we can do to help save Red Knots and horseshoe crabs. The webinar will be streamed via Zoom and Facebook Live.



Speakers include:

Walker Golder, Atlantic Flyway Coast Program Director, National Audubon Society Robert LaFrance, Policy Director, Audubon Connecticut Kaitlyn Parkins, Senior Conservation Biologist, New York City Audubon Larry Niles, Wildlife Biologist, Wildlife Restoration Partnerships

Register for the Zoom webinar: https://audubon.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CGbaz8WASxOB5c8MpelL-A



