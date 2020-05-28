CHEER is partnering with the USDA to distribute 'Farmers to Families' food boxes.

CHEER Inc., of Georgetown, is proud to be the first non-profit agency in Delaware to partner with the United State Department of Agriculture for the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. Under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the USDA is purchasing agriculture products for those in need. CHEER will package these items and distribute "Farmers to Families" food boxes to seniors. The boxes will include assorted fresh produce, pork products, cheese products and milk. Volunteers are needed to distribute 300 boxes throughout Sussex County from the CHEER Community Center, on Sand Hill Road in Georgetown, on Saturday, June 6.

Those who volunteer will stay in their cars while the boxes are placed in their trunk or back seat. Each will deliver four boxes to four different homes. It's recommended that volunteers call the recipient to announce their impending arrival. After knocking on the recipient's door, volunteers will place the box in front of it and step back six feet. Once the recipient obtains the box, they will move on to their next delivery. Masks, sanitizer and gloves will be available if needed. If you are willing and able to volunteer, call Elizabeth Walls at 302-515-3040 or email biffy@cheerde.com.