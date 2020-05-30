The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reopen its campgrounds in Delaware State Parks on June 1, in response to Gov. John Carney’s removal of the emergency ban on short-term rental units starting that same day.

The mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers will also be lifted June 1.

Carney announced May 26 that Delaware will lift the ban on short-term rental units and the quarantine on June 1 as part of the rolling reopening of Delaware’s economy.

State park campsites, cabins, cottages and yurts were temporarily closed from March 24 through May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Division of Parks & Recreation issued refunds for reservations through May 31. The current liberal cancelation policy will remain in effect through June 15, allowing those with reservations to cancel them and receive a full refund.

Camping is available after June 1 at the following state parks: Cape Henlopen, tents, RVs, cabins; Delaware Seashore, tents, RVs; Indian River Marina, cottages; Killens Pond, tents, RVs, cabins; Lums Pond, tents, RVs, yurts; and Trap Pond, tents, RVs, yurts, cabins.

Cabins and cottages will be sanitized by a professional cleaning service between rentals to allow parks staff to focus on cleaning common park areas. Some amenities will remain closed until further notice, including nature centers and playgrounds, due to COVID-19.

Campers are required to heed all current safety protocols in Delaware State Parks in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Visitors to Delaware State Parks must carry a face mask or other cloth covering and wear it in restrooms, any other enclosed space and when social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained between members of different households. When camping, visitors are encouraged to report any safety concerns to a Campground Host or the park’s office.

To reserve a campsite, visit destateparks.com/reservations or call 877-987-2757.