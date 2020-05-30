Riley Murray, of Dagsboro, a 2020 Indian River High School graduate, received the $500 Delta Kappa Gamma Beta Grant-in-Aid.

Riley will attend Washington College in the fall and major in secondary history education.

Delta Gamma Society International is an international honor society that recognizes and supports outstanding women in education. Beta Chapter is the local chapter, the members of which live in Sussex County, and the annual grant is given to a Sussex County high school senior who plans to major in education.