The Serafin Ensemble has postponed its classical music festival, Serafin Summer Music, to summer 2021, the group announced in a video message available at bit.ly/3ew7y8u.

The festival was created in 2019 in partnership with the University of Delaware Department of Music and The Music School of Delaware. In its first year, the festival presented eight concerts featuring 18 artists drawing audiences of classical music aficionados. The event also included a post-concert opportunity to meet the artists featuring hors d'oeuvres and beverages themed to the concert.

“We are working to finalize the 2021 dates with the nineteen artists scheduled to perform this year,” comments Kate Ransom, artistic director. “We look forward to presenting an impressive concert schedule and bringing world-class live chamber music to Delaware again next summer. In the meantime, please join the Serafins this August for a one-of-a-kind live and virtual concert experience.”

The Serafins will present a “Sibling Rivalry Surprise” live concert at 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at The Music School of Delaware — Wilmington Concert Hall, 4101 Washington St., with a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Tickets are $20, include both the live and virtual performances and go on sale July 15 at musicschoolofdelaware.org.

The performance features sibling artists Julie and David Coucheron on piano and violin, Helen and Michael Kim on violin and piano and Kate and William Ransom on violin and piano and features works by Brahms, de Falla, Bizet, Rachmaninoff, W.F. Bach, Hermann and Moszkowski.

The Serafins’ June 11 concert at the University of Delaware has been canceled; and the June 25 concert at The Milton Theatre has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Sept. 17.

For updates, visit serafinensemble.org.