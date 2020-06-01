Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, both D-Delaware, joined Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both D-Minnesota, and 24 of their colleagues in calling on the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice to conduct an investigation into the patterns and practices of racially discriminatory and violent policing in the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Given the repeated instances of police violence that have resulted in the deaths of several citizens — a disproportionate share of whom have been black men — we ask that the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department conduct an investigation into the patterns and practices of racially discriminatory and violent policing in the MPD,” wrote the lawmakers. “The department should also be prepared to use the strongest tools available — including the use of court-supervised consent decrees—to ensure oversight, enforcement and accountability on an ongoing basis.”

“Those responsible must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law in order to serve justice for George Floyd and his loved ones,” they continued. “And we must work toward justice for the community, which means ensuring that the MPD accounts for and eliminates any unconstitutional police practices. It is imperative that the Department of Justice do its part toward that end.”

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/3dlaDb1.