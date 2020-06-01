No one was injured

Delaware State Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in Milton.

Around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, troopers responded to the 28000 block of West Springside Drive for a report of a vehicle and a residence that had been struck by gunfire. The shots were heard on Friday, May 29, around 8:30 p.m. It was not until the next day that a bullet hole was discovered in the siding of a residence and two bullet holes were discovered in a vehicle parked in the driveway. At the time of the incident, the residence was occupied by a 51-year-old male and a 76-year-old male. Neither were injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective Bluto at (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.