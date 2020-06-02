'Around here, it's family'

To onlookers, a protest in Frankford on Tuesday, June 2, looked more like a gathering of friends.

About 20 protesters gathered at 5:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the fire hall on Main Street. They walked and talked with police officers from Frankford, Selbyville, Dagsboro, Ocean View and state. It was over in about an hour.

Dylan Waters, a lifelong Frankford resident, organized the protest.

“Sometimes things get tense, like right now with what the whole country’s going through,” Waters said. “We just wanted to come together and show everybody that we stand as one out here. Around here, it’s family.”

Chelsea Delp, of Dagsboro, held a homemade sign at the protest.

“A lot of us are raising kids, like myself, and I want to make sure she grows up in a better generation than I did,” she said.

Waters talked about coming together again for a community night when the coronavirus isn’t a threat.

“We were here, really, just to try and bring our community together,” he said.