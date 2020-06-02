The driver was ejected from the vehicle

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Lincoln. that occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the 9000 block of Greentop Road, Lincoln.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.The initial investigation has determined a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by a 29-year-old male from Ellendale, was traveling southbound on Greentop Road, south of Clendaniel Pond Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the west edge of the roadway in front of a residence in the 9000 block. The left front of the vehicle struck a tree, which caused it to rotate clockwise and overturn onto its passenger side. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled stop on the grass shoulder, caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Monte Carlo, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification is pending notification of next of kin. There were no other passengers inside the vehicle.

Greentop Road was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl/3 J. Burns of the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-644-5020.