Goldey-Beacom College’s men’s golf team received yet another accolade for its 2019-20 season in being named the Division II winner of the Mark Laesch Award, as announced May 27 by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The award is given to an NCAA team in each division, along with the NAIA and junior college, which has the biggest improvement in adjusted stroke average per round from the 2018-19 to the 2019-20 seasons. Goldey-Beacom led all of Division II with a 20.68 average.

The squad ended sixth in the East Region, according to GolfStat, and was in a good spot to possibly make an at-large appearance at the NCAA Regional. Goldey-Beacom won the Jefferson Invitational by 32 shots, captured the Griffin Invitational by 35 shots and closed in the top five during six of its seven tournaments.

Leading the way was freshman Gonzalo Moreno, of Seville, Spain, who put forth one of the best seasons by any student-athlete in school history in any sport. He was named PING Honorable Mention All-America, picked to the PING All-Freshman Team, named PING All-East Region, Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Player of the Year and the league’s Rookie of the Year.

He was the first in program history to be named CACC Player of the Year and the first for the Lightning tabbed CACC Rookie of the Year since 2009.

Moreno, who ended the season ranked second in the East Region according to GolfStat, finished in the top six in all seven tournaments he played. This included winning the Jefferson Invitational with a season-best 68, accomplished in a fall season which he closed in the top three during five of his six tournaments.

Freshman Hunter McGee, of Carp, Ontario, also was a key component, ending ranked 24th in the East Region and earning a spot on the all-conference team. He recorded four top-10 finishes, which included winning the Griffin Invitational with 147 and closing tied for eighth at the CACC Championship.

Freshman Pablo Saenz Avila, of Bogota, Colombia, was a presence in his debut campaign, earning him a No. 28 ranking in the East Region that helped him to be tabbed all-conference. He ended tied for third at the CACC Championship with 150, which included a first-round 70, and was third outright with 75 at the Jefferson Invitational.

Senior Shea Murphy, of Wilmington, also was tabbed all-conference, ending with three top-10 finishes that included tied for second at the Eagles Invitational. He carded a personal-best 68 in the final round to end with 143 just two weeks after closing sixth at the Jefferson Invitational.

