43-year-old Christopher D. Mann, of Seaford, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man for aggravated menacing and related charges.

The incident occurred around 11: 15 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, when troopers responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Middleford Road for a domestic-related compliant. A 34-year-old female advised that, during an argument, her boyfriend, 43-year-old Christopher D. Mann, pulled a pistol from his pocket and threatened to kill her. He then allegedly put the gun back in his pocket and poked the victim in her face with his finger several times. The victim was uninjured.

Mann was located outside the residence and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and offensive touching. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $26,500 secured bond.