Gov. Carney announces Phase 2 of reopening

The second phase of Delaware’s economic reopening will begin Monday, June 15 at 8 a.m., Gov. John Carney announced June 2.

Retail establishments, restaurants and other businesses that were permitted to open at 30% of stated fire capacity in Phase 1 may expand to 60% in Phase 2.

Child care services can open for all Delaware families during Phase 2, with restrictions on group sizes and more social distancing and cleaning protocols.

The Delaware Division of Public Health continues to encourage Delawareans to telework. Families who can keep their children at home during Phase 2 are encouraged to do so, to help limit group sizes and prevent transmission of COVID-19.

For the full guidelines on Phase 2, visit https://de.gov/phase2.

“As businesses reopen and more Delawareans head back to work, it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still active in Delaware,” Carney said. “Delawareans need to remain vigilant. Keep distance from others outside your household. Wash and sanitize your hands frequently. Wear a face covering in public settings, and act with a sense of community. This pandemic is not over. Now’s not the time to let up.”

In another update June 2, Carney announced a rolling reopening of personal care service businesses, including tattoo shops and massage therapy services. They may open at 30% of stated fire occupancy Monday, June 8 at 8 a.m.

Personal care service businesses and exercise facilities will remain at 30% of stated fire occupancy in Phase 2.