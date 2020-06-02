UPDATE: The victim was identified as Mykal Dempster, 31.

UPDATE: Tuesday, June 2 at 3 p.m.

After notifying the victim's family, the Dover Police Department identified the victim as Mykal Dempster, a 31-year-old man from the Dover area.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Tuesday, June 2 at 2 p.m.

Dover police arrested two armed suspects after the shooting death of a man in the 300 block of Kesselring Avenue the evening of June 1.

Officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired and found the victim dead inside a vehicle at 6:54 p.m. A home was struck by gunfire during the shooting.

Several neighbors provided descriptions, images and other information about the two suspects, and arriving officers established a secure perimeter in the area with help from the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit. By 8:05 p.m., officers had arrested two suspects. Each suspect had a handgun, police said.

Raiquan Fisher, 18, and Harry Charles, 15, were arrested. Both were charged with murder first degree, conspiracy first degree, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited, reckless endangering first degree and criminal mischief.

Fisher was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $180,100 cash bond. Charles was committed to a juvenile detention center on a $170,100 cash bond.