Delmarva Christian Schools are celebrating students in innovative ways this year.

In lieu of commencement exercises for the eighth graders, Milton campus teachers and staff organized a two-day parade to celebrate the students and their accomplishments.



The parade was the brainchild of science teacher Julie Eckels. A handful of teachers and staff decorated their vehicles and set off on Thursday, May 28. They traveled throughout the county to visit all 26 eighth graders, traveling as far as Seaford.



Each student received a bag containing a 2020 graduation tassel, a certificate of completion, a small poster filled with notes of encouragement from teachers and staff, a hand-drawn portrait of the recipient created by Delmarva Christian art teacher Ashley Houtz, Sour Patch candy (a class favorite), Delmarva Christian swag and a book entitled “Bible Promises for Teens.”



“Everyone had a blast seeing the students and presenting the gift bags,” said admissions and events coordinator Alison Kristunas. “It was especially fun because the students were sending group chats that created a buzz and had everyone waiting with great anticipation for our arrival. Even people we didn’t know got caught up in the excitement as they honked their horns and waved at us along the way. It was definitely a special event, one we hope our students will remember for years to come.”