Some Delawareans may be receiving their $1,200 stimulus funds in the form of a prepaid debit card with "Visa" on the front and the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank®, N.A., on the back

As Delawareans continue to receive relief payments from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) drew attention to the fact that some Delawareans may be receiving $1,200 stimulus funds in a prepaid debit card.

In fact, nearly 4 million Americans will be receiving their economic impact payment by prepaid debit card instead of a paper check. This free, prepaid card also provides consumer protections available to traditional bank account owners, including protection against fraud, loss and other errors.

More information on the economic impact payment cards is available here: https://www.eipcard.com/

What to look for

Delawareans should be aware that these payment cards arrive will in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services.

The Visa name will appear on the front of the card.

The back of the card has the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank®, N.A.

Information included with the card will explain that the card is an economic impact payment card.

Delawareans who receive their stimulus funds by debit card can do the following without incurring any fees or penalties:

· Make purchases at any retail location VISA is accepted;

· Withdraw cash from in-network ATMs;

· Transfer funds to their personal bank account;

· Check their debit card balance online, by mobile app or by telephone.

“The coronavirus outbreak has put many Delaware families, workers and small businesses in dire straits that they never imagined, which is why these relief payments are critically important,” said Carper. “I appreciate that some families may be expecting a physical check, so the arrival of these prepaid cards could be confusing. However, these prepaid cards offer some benefits that physical checks do not, including consumer protections, and I want to make sure that all Delawareans are aware that their relief payment may be arriving in a different form. As always, my team and I want to make sure assistance is accessible to all those who need it, and we will continue working around the clock to make sure that Delawareans get the help they need quickly.”

Delawareans with questions about the status of their economic impact payment can find answers here: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment