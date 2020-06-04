The Lewes Chamber of Commerce convened a group of its members in the historic Lewes business district and on the Lewes beach side of the canal beginning in early May to begin strategizing what could be done to restart the economy. The group was composed of members from the retail, restaurant, accommodation and nonprofit sectors. A branding group also was formed to develop an icon and marketing plan to coincide with the reopening of their businesses in Phase I that began June 1.

The campaign they developed is called “Love, Lewes,” and the image was created by graphic designer Kayla Campbell. A catalog of images has been released to the membership for everyone to use for merchandising and promotional purposes. Two immediate applications of the new logo are banners for the light poles to be installed on both sides of the canal bridge and yard signs. Both are being fabricated to support the branding campaign. In the next couple of weeks the yard signs will be available for purchase through the chamber’s website, leweschamber.com and at Lewes Wear, 109 Savannah Road. A portion of the proceeds will be utilized for marketing Lewes, showcasing the new brand.

The branding group was headed by Darica Ward with team members Mariah Calagione, Michiko Seto and Tony Boyd-Heron. A group of students from Cape Henlopen High School’s DECA program volunteered to work on social media, yard signs and videos for the marketing campaign.

Another new initiative that was an outgrowth of the collective groups’ meetings was the creation and implementation of a Hospitality Ambassador program. The impetus for this came directly from the business owners while strategizing what could be done to make visitors to their retail shops and restaurants feel safe and at the same time have a positive, fun experience. Another community partner, the Lewes American Legion, volunteered their members to be ambassadors. Auxiliary President Murt Foos and Volunteer Coordinator Nancy Bush will recruit and train the volunteers. They will greet visitors, answer questions and ensure visitors understand the community practices relative to the COVID-19 virus with no enforcement function.

“When visitors and locals drive into Lewes this summer they’ll be greeted with the message, ‘Love, Lewes’ on banners and yard signs,” the Lewes Chamber said in a June 4 press release. “Retail businesses will be selling branded merchandise and our Hospitality Ambassador volunteers will greet our visitors wearing their ‘Love, Lewes’ T-shirts. It won’t take long for them to convey why the slogan is so appropriate.”

For more, visit leweschamber.com.