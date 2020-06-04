No swimming or surfing today

Surfing and swimming at Cape Henlopen State Park's Herring Point is prohibited today after a 12-year-old boy was bitten, possibly by a shark.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. The victim was surfing when he sustained puncture wounds to one of his legs and was transported to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes. While reported as a shark bite, the marks are being reviewed by experts to confirm.

The Delaware Department of Environmental Resources and Control police park rangers are patrolling the area. Beach-goers are restricted to knee-deep waters in the area of the bathhouse.

According to the department, shark attacks are very rare in Delaware. The only known shark bite at a state park beach occurred in June 2014. The injuries from that bite were also minor, but it did require stitches.