The winner matched five balls but not the Powerball

A 48-year-old Millsboro woman has won a $1 million prize before taxes by matching the five white balls in the May 16 Powerball drawing, according to a Delaware Lottery press release.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the winning quick-pick ticket at Royal Farms, Oak Orchard, in Millsboro.

"This win puts the Powerball total payout at $1.93 million year-to-date," said Vernon Kirk, Delaware Lottery director. "The 2020 draw games total payout has reached $17.1 million. We're happy to see Delaware residents playing these games and taking home big wins like this, especial during these tough times. Congratulations to our lucky winner!"

The woman claimed her prize at Delaware Lottery headquarters May 22.