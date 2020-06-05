The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation announces the Leslie Kopp Group donated $10,000 to support programs that help fulfill Atlantic General Hospital and Health System’s ongoing mission to provide access to quality care, personalized service and education to create a healthy community.

“As these heroes battle COVID-19 and provide exceptional care to patients with all types of illness, we want to help and also send our most sincere thanks,” said Leslie Kopp.

“We are very grateful to the Leslie Kopp Group,” said AGH President and CEO Michael Franklin. “Their support, and that of all our donors, helps us ensure we meet our mission to the community.”