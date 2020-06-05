A 48-year-old Millsboro woman won a $1,000,000 prize, before taxes, by matching the five white balls in the May 16 Powerball drawing.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Royal Farms 123, Oak Orchard in Millsboro.

“This win puts the Powerball total payout at $1.93 million year-to-date," said Delaware Lottery Director Vernon Kirk. "The 2020 Draw Games total payout has reached $17.1 million — we're happy to see Delaware residents playing these games and taking home big wins like this, especially during these tough times. Congratulations to our lucky winner."

While the winner did consent to an interview, she was unable to be reached for comment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman claimed her prize at Lottery Headquarters on May 22.

