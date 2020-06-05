The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated on May 29 the opening of new member Holiday Inn Express & Suites Rehoboth, 18438 Kates Lane, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

On the doorstep of Tanger Outlets and the Midway Shopping Center, guests have access to tax-free shopping and dining options. The hotel features 93 guest rooms and 17 spacious suites in a turquoise and silver color scheme, with wood finishes and contemporary accents.

The hotel’s design features high-tech guestrooms and suites with 49-inch LED high-definition TVs, microwave, refrigerator, high-speed internet access, safes and complimentary Express Start Breakfast Bar. For those planning small meetings, the Holiday Inn Express offers a 345-square-foot boardroom with modern design features. The property also features a fitness center with free weights and cardio equipment, a business center and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the building, onsite guest laundry and a 24-hour grab-and-go market.

Holiday Inn Express Rehoboth Beach is accepting reservations; visit bit.ly/2MwVQ1e or call 500-2415.