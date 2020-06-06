Seniors, pictured here during Homecoming, will be honored at several graduation celebrations this month.

Milford School District officials have announced the Class of 2020 events schedule, honoring the achievements of Milford High School’s graduates along with past traditions.

“The Class of 2020 deserves to be recognized for all of their hard work throughout their high school years,” said Milford High School Principal Jesse Parsley in the announcement on the district’s website. “These senior events represent the end of their high school career and the beginning of the next chapters in their lives. The completion of high school is an exciting time for these students.”

Scheduled events include:

Senior Awards, Tuesday, June 9 at 7 p.m. The event will honor students with academic and scholarship awards. The presentation will be shown through a YouTube video compilation of awards. The link for viewing will be communicated prior to the program.

Walking the Green. Graduates and families will be scheduled for blocks of time June 12-14 to arrive at Briggs Stadium to receive their diploma. Up to four family members may arrive with their graduate at Briggs Stadium. Graduates will be guided to the center of the field and will be able to “walk the green” to receive their diploma. Attending family members will have the opportunity to present the graduating senior with their diploma. The event will be livestreamed so that family, friends and the community may witness the real-time accomplishment of graduates. Further details and links for viewing will be shared prior.

Senior Cruise, Wednesday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. Community residents are invited to show their support as graduates parade through Milford during this annual event. The cruise will begin from Milford High School on Milford School District and the City of Milford will partner to make this a memorable experience for graduates and support the community with a safe event. A route and guidelines are being designed to best support CDC and state guidance for social distancing and gatherings. Milford School District thanks the City of Milford and Mayor Campbell for supporting the Senior Cruise and the Milford Police Department and Carlisle Fire Company who will be escorting the parade.

Graduation, Thursday, June 18 at 7 p.m. The ceremony, a YouTube video, will contain a compilation of traditional student speeches, guest remarks, student performances and graduates receiving their diploma. Following the ceremony, video will continue with congratulatory remarks from Milford High School staff members, local officials and state officials. The link for viewing will be communicated prior to the ceremony. Milford High School is committed to welcoming the Class of 2020 for an in-person class celebration on a future date when appropriate health conditions exist.

“We look forward to the upcoming 2020 senior events to celebrate Milford High School’s Class of 2020,” said Milford School District Superintendent Kevin Dickerson. “We are very proud of our seniors for how they have represented Milford School District throughout their educational careers, their accomplishments and their upcoming graduation from Milford High School. We invite our entire district-community to join us in celebrating this exceptional group of students.”

For more information, see the website https://mhs.milfordschooldistrict.org/