The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Fleatown Road from Route 30/Cedar Creek Road to Detwiler Lane, Lincoln, will be closed from 7 a.m. June 8 to 5 p.m. July 17, for the replacement of the culvert at Swiggetts Pond.

DelDOT’s contractor Zack Excavating Inc. will remove the corrugated metal pipe and replace the pipe with a reinforced concrete box culvert. Additional work will also include the placement of riprap in the pond to reduce further erosion.

Eastbound traffic on Fleatown Road, motorists will turn left onto Cubbage Pond Road, right onto Johnson Road, keep right at the fork on Johnson Road, turn right onto Route 30/Cedar Creek Road. Southbound traffic on Route 30/Cedar Creek Road, motorists will turn right onto Johnson Road, left onto Cubbage Pond Road, left onto Fleatown Road.

Detour signage and message boards will be posted.