Beebe Healthcare is proud to recognize registered nurse Ashley DeCarlo, as the May recipient of the LOVE — Living Our Values Every Day — Letter Award.

DeCarlo, a nurse with Beebe Home Care Services, was recognized by a team member for helping a friend who was injured after witnessing a cycling collision.

“Thank God that she was there,” said the team member who nominated DeCarlo. “She calmly got out of her car and went to our friend’s aid. Ashley called 911 and relayed valuable information to the operator. When the paramedics arrived, she updated them on our friend’s condition. He was taken to Beebe in Lewes, treated, and released. Ashley really helped all of us through a rough time. In my mind, Beebe’s rating is an 11 out of 10 and that is because of nurses like Ashley. Ashley, you are a Beebe hero. Thank you for all you do.”

Team members are awarded for following the “Beebe Values”:

— Do what it takes to keep everyone safe

— Do it right the first time, every time

— Treat each individual with respect and dignity

— Build trusting relationships with compassion and kindness

— Listen carefully-have the courage to communicate honestly and effectively

— Achieve amazing accomplishments through exceptional teamwork

— Act with passion and love for others to make a difference

— “Dedicate yourself to being an expert in your field: always learning, always growing.”

Beebe Healthcare’s LOVE Letter Recognition Program was established in 2015 and gives team members the opportunity to be recognized by their peers and supervisors for their service. The program is similar to an employee of the month program. Team members are encouraged to send LOVE notes to other team members during the course of the month. A committee evaluates the LOVE notes and selects one to receive the monthly LOVE Letter. Winners are announced in a ceremony in which the committee visits the winner in his or her department and presents the award.

Employees selected for the award receive parking space in the parking garage for one month; a $100 gift card donated by Fred and Lyndie Hertrich; 100 points toward Beebe LOVE Notes merchandise; the 100th anniversary history book “Two Men With a Dream: The Story of Beebe Healthcare;” a letter of congratulations and personal visit from members of the executive team; their photo added to the LOVE Letter wall plaque; and a letter to team member’s director and department recognition

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org or call 644-2900.