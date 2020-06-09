Two books published by Lewes-based Cat & Mouse Press won awards from the National Federation of Press Women, the publisher announced.

“More Sandy Shorts,” a collection of beach reads by Nancy Powichroski Sherman, won first place for short story collection by a single author. “Beach Pulp,” a collection of stories reminiscent of the old pulp-fiction magazines, won second place for collection of short stories by multiple authors and an honorable mention for book design.

The NFPW promotes professionalism and ethical activities in journalism and communications. Its annual contest recognizes achievement in communications. Entries must have previously won first-place awards on a state level. Both books qualified by winning first-place awards from Delaware Press Association.

“I am excited and honored to have received this national first-place award from NFPW for my second collection of short beach-set stories, ‘More Sandy Shorts,’ especially having received that same honor for the previous collection that was simply titled, ‘Sandy Shorts,’” said author Nancy Powichroski Sherman. “With so many talented writers who participate in the contests run by DPA and NFPW, I feel deeply honored that my stories were chosen.”

“Beach Pulp” was recognized for both its content and its design, which featured a retro, “Amazing Stories”-style cover, with images by Pennsylvania artist Joe Palumbo. The stories are set in Delmarva beach towns and include tales of giant crabs, hard-boiled detectives and “Twilight Zone”-style stories.

“The book is great fun,” said Cat & Mouse Press publisher Nancy Sakaduski. “I’m delighted that both DPA and NFPW appreciated and awarded the book’s creativity.”

Both books are available through local bookstores and retailers.

For more, visit catandmousepress.com.