“Enough is Enough,” a live video conference addressing police brutality in encounters with black men, women and children, will be accessible to the public at 4 p.m. June 19.

Sponsored by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, the League of Women Voters of Sussex County and the Women's March Sussex-DE, the panel presentation features Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, Delaware General Assembly Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha and community organizer Kerri Evelyn Harris.

The speakers will explore the source and consequences of police brutality, its impact on the life of black American families, recommendations for long-overdue solutions and development of a plan of action.

“This is our attempt to keep people focused on the pandemic of racism which continues to infect this country after 400 years of failed attempts to eliminate it,” said SDARJ Chair Charlotte King. “We hope this important conversation will lead to a change in the public narrative, raise people's awareness and understanding of the impact of hate and racism on the systemic health of our country and, perhaps, begin to identify the route to immediate change.”

Registration is required; visit enoughisenoughvc.eventbrite.com.

For more, visit sdarj.org, sussexlwv.org or womensmarchsussex.com.