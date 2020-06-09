As part of the Lewes Public Library's Virtual Loopin' for the Library Bike Ride, Lewes Cycle Sports has donated a storm cloud gray Electra Townie Go 7D electric bike, valued at $1,500, to be raffled to benefit the library.

Tickets are available at Lewes Cycle Sports, 526 E. Savannah Road, and Puzzles/Lewes Gourmet, 110 Front St. To purchase tickets from the library, send an email to lewes.library@gmail.com. Tickets are one for $10, three for $25 or seven for $50. The winning ticket will be drawn July 1, after the month-long, self-paced bike rice ends. For more, call the library at 645-2733 or visit lewes.lib.de.us.

Proceeds from the raffle and the bike ride go towards supporting the Lewes Public Library, an independent library, which every year must raise more than 50% of its annual operating budget. Fundraisers like this allow the library to keep the doors open and continue to bring programs and offerings for free to the public.