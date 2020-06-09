The deadline for candidates to register to run for office in Rehoboth Beach was June 8, and the filing period closed with seven people vying for office.

Incumbent Mayor Paul Kuhns, Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski and Stan Mills are running for mayor. Two residents and two nonresidents have filed for two commissioner seats in the 2020 race. The two resident candidates are Jay Lagree and Rachel Macha. Hugh Fuller and Patrick Gossett are the nonresident candidates.

The election will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave.

Absentee ballots are available for those already registered to vote. Ballots will be mailed to everyone who has a request for an absentee ballot form on file. To request an absentee ballot, call 227-6181, ext. 159, or visit cityofrehoboth.com/government/elections. The city encourages voters to vote by absentee ballot. Due to the current pandemic and concerns about social distancing protocol, those unable to or who choose not to appear at the polling place due to COVID-19, should check “I am sick or physically disabled.”

The deadline for the city to mail ballots is Aug. 4. Ballots must be received by mail or in person before the polls close on the day of the election. The election winners will be sworn into office at the Sept. 18 regular meeting for three-year terms.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 159, or email elections@cityofrehoboth.com.