In May, local State Farm agents found ways to engage their neighborhoods and help each other with needs while respecting social distancing and local ordinances.

At the beginning of the month, 10 State Farm agents and Sales Executive Kelly Brion teamed up to send support to the CHEER Inc. organization and its Meals On Wheels program, donating $10,250 so CHEER could continue to provide needed resources to the community and those in need.

By utilizing the State Farm Matching Gift Program, they were able to send another $8,750 in assistance, for a total of $19,000 donated.

CHEER thanked the area State Farm agents Kim Benton and Chuck Hall, Millsboro; Hunter Emory and Mark Penuel, Georgetown; Tony Milam and Juan Johnson, Dagsboro; Eric Blondin, Rehoboth Beach; Jeanine O’Donnell, Lewes; Ron Krajewski, Milton; and Denise Beam, of Ocean View, “for their kindness and generosity.”

“We wanted to make a donation to a nonprofit that impacted as much of our area as possible,” said Benton. “Because CHEER has locations in all of our communities across Sussex County, this made perfect sense. The fact they are helping some of the most vulnerable population, our seniors, also meant so much to all of us.”

Community volunteers or needs can be posted at neighborhoodofgood.statefarm.com.