Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. staff joined forces the week of May 18 to meet a production deadline for one of its largest customers, B&G Foods.

Since March 18 — when state regulated guidelines around COVID-19 necessitated its closure — KSI had been unable to provide production services as well as programming services to its program participants.

B&G Foods extended its original deadline to accommodate KSI’s uncertain schedule until its need for product became more urgent. KSI staff pitched in to meet the needs of its customer.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.