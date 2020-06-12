Suspect took an ax to the memorial Friday morning, police said

The Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Dover was vandalized when a suspect damaged it with an ax June 12 around 5:35 a.m, police said.

A passerby called officers after seeing a person striking the memorial with a sledgehammer. When officers arrived, the suspect was not there.

Police said they saw significant damage to the neck of the kneeling officer statue. Beyond the damage, two State of Delaware flags were laid in front of the officer statue and soaked in urine. An ax was left behind at the scene.

The Dover Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.