Dover Police Department alleges Kyle Bullock, 42, damaged statue.

The Dover Police Department has charged Kyle Bullock, 42, for damaging the Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial.

When Dover Police officers arrived on scene, one of the items they located was a cell phone. Officers were able to determine the phone belonged to Bullock.

While on scene, Bullock came back and asked the officers if they had seen a cell phone, claiming that he lost it in the area while participating in prior protest activity. Bullock quickly left the scene at that time and officers obtained warrants for his arrest. Officers were later able to obtain video evidence of the incident.

The Delaware State Police arrested Bullock at his residence on Friday evening without incident.

Prior to this incident, Bullock had been observed in the area of protest activity in Dover and at the Dover Police Department becoming disorderly towards law enforcement officials and civilian employees he encountered. While he was often seen in the area of protest activity, Bullock was not a part of the group of organized persons that have conducted protest activity in the Dover area since May 31st, 2020. Several members of the protest group advised law enforcement throughout their demonstrations that Bullock was not with their group and asked law enforcement to be aware of him as well.

Bullock was committed to SCI on a $5,100 cash bond on a single count of Felony Criminal Mischief Over $5,000.



